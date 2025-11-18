Miami mom arrested after children found living among dog feces, trash, Florida City police say

A mother in Miami-Dade County is facing a neglect charge after Florida City police say her children were found to be living among dog feces, trash and food containers that littered the floor.

According to police, an officer responded to a 911 call from the woman's daughter who said her mother was being attacked by her boyfriend on Monday.

When the police officer arrived at the home, they said they made contact with the woman, identified as Amy Angela Alfonso, her three children, and Edwin Rodriguez, who was arrested at the scene for domestic battery.

Alfonso and Rodriguez share the youngest child, and police said the two older children belong to Alfonso.

While inside the home, the police officer said there was a "strong odor of dog feces," and observed it on the living room floor.

Amy Angela Alfonso. Miami-Dade Corrections

Children hadn't attended school in over a year, Florida City police say

The officer then spoke with the two older children, an 8-year-old and 10-year-old, inside their shared bedroom, and noticed that the floor was covered in trash, clothes, toys and food containers.

Other items were covering most of the floor, which created "hazardous and unsanitary conditions."

It was also discovered that the two older children hadn't attended school in over a year.

Police said that based on the discovery of the dog feces, the strong odor, the hazardous and cluttered bedroom and the prolonged school absence, Alfonso was arrested for child neglect.

Police said Alfonso began to vomit while suffering from an apparent panic attack during the arrest, and she was taken to Homestead Hospital. She was then taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County.