Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava in Fort Myers to help distribute help

MIAMI - Getting food and water to the people who need it as the misery lingers after Hurricane Ian.

"I think that's great, awesome," said Fort Myers resident Merlin DeLaCruz. "I really appreciate it imaging if we didn't have this we would be starving for real," she said.

DeLaCruz lost all the meat and produce in her refrigerator and freezer when the power went out. This helps. "We had to clear everything out. Everything went bad like the chicken, everything the eggs, everything went bad,' she said.

All of this food and water cames from a massive South Florida effort.

The Global Empowerment Mission, or Gem, teamed up with Miami-Dade County CBS4'S Neighbors 4 Neighbors and generous residents who donated. "All this aid you see behind me," Gem President Michael Caponni said, pointing to pallets of food and water, "is basically 24 full size 18 wheelers of Miami supplies that the community of Miami has donated," he said.

The plan is to send a total of 75 trucks this month alone.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava came to Fort Myers to help distribute the much-needed help. "We are all coming to the aid of people because we are all united, we are all one," Mayor Levine Cava said.

There were lots of smiling faces here from people who appreciate the helping hand. "Thank you for all the help, thank you so much for all the help," said Cape Coral Resident Alexander Eng. "It's great for all of us who live here, I have no words to say thank you!"