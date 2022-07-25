SW Miami-Dade man charged in deadly shooting of tenant

MIAMI - A southwest Miami-Dade man has been arrested for a deadly shooting over the weekend that left his tenant dead.

Samuel Gonzalez, 34, is charged with second degree murder.

According to police, Gonzalez rented an efficiency on the side of his home at 1925 SW 125 Court to 27-year-old Armando Alvarez and his girlfriend.

On Saturday, around 10 p.m., police were called to the home after receiving word of a shooting. Arriving officers found Alvarez dead in a pool of blood.

Investigators said Gonzalez had been hosting a backyard get-together when he got into an argument with Alvarez. At one point, according to police, Gonzalez slapped Alvarez.

Alvarez and his girlfriend then left the gathering and went back to their efficiency.

A short time later, Gonzalez reportedly went to the efficiency with a gun and shot Alvarez in the head. He then got into his car and drove off.

On Sunday afternoon, detectives found Gonzalez, who was inside his vehicle, at 93 Avenue and NW 25 Street. He was taken into custody without incident. During questioning, police said Gonzalez confessed to the shooting.