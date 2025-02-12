NE Miami-Dade man accused of choking teen to death, dumping body in backyard

MIAMI - A Northeast Miami-Dade man is accused of a choking a teen to death and dumping her body in the backyard of his home on Monday night.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to 10742 NE 2 Avenue just after 9 p.m. Monday to check out a report of an unresponsive female in the backyard.

When they arrived, the woman who lives in the home took them to her son, identified as 20-year-old Dominique Domond, who showed them where the unresponsive teen was in the yard by the back door.

The 17-year-old was pronounced dead by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The woman told the deputies that her son told her that he was attacked by an unknown male and teen while he was in the house. He reportedly said that he was able to fight them off and at one point push the teen out of the back door in the yard.

Domond was then taken in for questioning.

According to the sheriff's office, he initially made conflicting and inconsistent statements to detectives about what had happened. They said he eventually admitted that he attacked the teen and that no one else was involved.

"The defendant then confessed to investigators that he and the victim were involved in a physical altercation where he choked the victim with his bare hands," according to the arrest report. "The defendant then picked up the victims' lifeless body and disposed of it by throwing it in the rear yard of the residence."

"This is very sad. We have a situation involving the death of a 17-year-old female that was involved in an altercation with her boyfriend. Unfortunately she is not with us anymore. Our thoughts go out to her family," Miami Dade Sheriff's Detective Luis Sierra said.

Domond was then taken into custody and has been charged with second degree murder.

Sierra said help is just a phone call away if you know of anyone in a violent domestic situation.

"There are a lot of resources out there for you. You can remain anonymous. Even if you have a friend who is involved in a violent situation, please call the police. We are here to help and will try to avoid these situations," Sierra said.