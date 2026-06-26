Man injured in possible lightning strike in south Miami-Dade, officials say
Emergency crews are responding to reports of a man who may have been struck by lightning in south Miami-Dade on Friday afternoon.
Few details have been released, but officials with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said that the incident took place in the area of Southwest 182nd Avenue and Southwest 248th Street.
According to MDFR, the initial call referenced that the incident may have occured when lightning struck a trailer.
No other information was released.