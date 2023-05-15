Miami-Dade launches second annual Extreme Heat Action Plan

MIAMI - With Memorial Day right around the corner and sultry summer heat on the way, Miami-Dade is taking steps to help residents chill.

On Monday, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the launch of the county's second annual Extreme Heat Action Plan, a public awareness campaign to educate the community about the impacts of extreme heat and how to protect themselves.

Officials said extreme heat kills approximately 34 people each year in the county.

The plan, which was first implemented last year, seeks to "mitigate the effects of extreme heat through education, improved personal and familial cooling options, and a combination of blue, green, and grey infrastructure to cool entire neighborhoods and communities."

Last year, the county began retrofitting public housing units with efficient air conditioning and is working actively to expand the tree canopy cover, with a goal of 30% by 2030.

Miami-Dade's "heat season" goes from May 1st through until October 31st.