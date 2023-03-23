Miami-Dade HOA president arrested in alleged theft, misappropriation of association funds, police say

MIAMI -- The longtime president of a Miami-Dade homeowners association is facing charges after being accused of stealing money from the HOA that was supposed to have been used for upkeep and maintenance of residences, authorities said Wednesday.

Gerald Deangelo Miami-Dade Corrections Department

Gerald Deangelo, 56, of Miami, was arrested on second-degree grand theft charges, according to a police report. It was not immediately clear if bond had been set in the case.

According to a written statement by the Miami-Dade Police Department, Deangelo had served on the HOA board of Marquis Villas since 2004 and elected president during his 15 years of service.

He was removed from the board in 2019 after the association's management found that nearly all of the funds in the bank account had been withdrawn, according to the statement.

Investigators said they documented nearly $19,000 in withdrawals by Deangelo, who produced fake invoices for work by contractors that was apparently never done.

"Throughout his tenure as president, many housing units went without proper and contractual care and maintenance such as painting, pest control, condominium sign, and lighting fixture replacement," the police statement said. "Various association checks were signed by the subject for cash transactions without required board members' joint approval and signatures."