Miami-Dade fire crews race to extinguish apartment fire Wednesday morning

Fire crews in Miami-Dade worked to extinguish an apartment fire in Fontainebleau early Wednesday morning, according to officials.

Few details have been released, but Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they responded to reports of the fire on Fontainebleau Boulevard near NW 97th Avenue.

Fire officials said the fire broke out on the 5th floor of the building, with several people reporting seeing smoke and flames.

Crews raced to the scene to extinguish the blaze, and there have been no reports of injuries.

No other information was released.