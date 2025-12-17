Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami-Dade fire crews race to extinguish apartment fire Wednesday morning

By
Steven Yablonski
Steven Yablonski is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South.
Read Full Bio
Steven Yablonski

/ CBS Miami

Add CBS News on Google

Fire crews in Miami-Dade worked to extinguish an apartment fire in Fontainebleau early Wednesday morning, according to officials.

Few details have been released, but Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they responded to reports of the fire on Fontainebleau Boulevard near NW 97th Avenue.

Fire officials said the fire broke out on the 5th floor of the building, with several people reporting seeing smoke and flames.

Crews raced to the scene to extinguish the blaze, and there have been no reports of injuries.

No other information was released.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue