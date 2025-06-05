1 dead, 1 critical in trailer incident in Southwest Miami-Dade, MDSO says

Welfare check at trailer in rural Miami-Dade turns into death investigation

One person was found dead and another unconscious inside a trailer in Southwest Miami-Dade early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a rural area off 204th Avenue and 232nd Street at approximately 12:45 a.m. for a welfare check.

The trailer is located on a property that includes several nurseries.

Welfare check leads to grim discovery

Deputies said they looked through a bedroom window and saw a man unconscious inside. Another man was also found inside the trailer, already deceased. The surviving individual was taken to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition.

CBS News Miami's Marybel Rodriguez spoke with the owner of Victoria Farms, who said he called police after not hearing from one of his employees for more than two days. He also reported a very strong odor coming from the trailer, which authorities say is what prompted the response from hazmat crews.

No hazardous materials found

More than a dozen officers, rescue crews, and hazmat teams responded to the scene. After investigation, police reported finding no signs of dangerous chemicals.

The incident has drawn surprise and concern from those working in the surrounding area, though few are sharing details.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, and investigators are awaiting results from the medical examiner's office. The Miami-Dade Homicide Bureau is leading the investigation.