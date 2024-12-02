Miami-Dade expected to delay incinerator decision amid Trump involvement

MIAMI - Miami-Dade County officials are expected to postpone a decision on the location of a new incinerator as controversy swirls around the involvement of Eric Trump, son of President-elect Donald Trump.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she supports deferring the decision, citing the need for additional time to explore options beyond rebuilding the incinerator in Doral, where the previous facility burned for three weeks after catching fire in February 2023.

Levine Cava told CBS News Miami that she had already decided to seek a delay before Eric Trump intervened.

Trump has lobbied county officials, including Doral Mayor Christi Fraga and District 12 Commissioner J.C. Bermudez, to relocate the incinerator. The Trump Organization owns a golf course and resort in Doral.

"We know of the concern of the Trump Organization," Levine Cava said. "Seriously, we had already decided that we wanted to take a little more time to explore some other options, so I was able to say, we're open to options."

Mayor Fraga said she contacted the Trump Organization to oppose rebuilding the incinerator at its current location.

"We had several conversations, and I know they immediately activated their lobbyists to get ahold of the county and start recommending that we look at alternative solutions," Fraga told CBS News Miami.

The Trump family's involvement has drawn mixed reactions, particularly in Miramar, a neighboring city under consideration for the new facility.

"Take it back to where it is supposed to be in Doral with Donald Trump, not on this end of town," said one Miramar resident.

Another added, "I don't know why they're involved. They're not residents of Miami-Dade as far as I'm concerned."

Levine Cava said the county is committed to reviewing all options, including alternatives to incineration. "We're open to solutions," she said, adding that the commissioners are likely to support the delay.

A vote by Miami-Dade County commissioners is expected Tuesday to formalize the postponement.