Miami-Dade commission defers decision on new incinerator until 2025 CBS News Miami's Ivan Taylor was at the Miami-Dade County Commission meeting where commissioners voted to postpone a decision for 90 days on the location of a new Waste-to-Energy incinerator. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said additional time is needed to explore options beyond rebuilding the incinerator in Doral.