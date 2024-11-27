Report: Eric Trump joins opposition to proposed Doral incinerator

MIAMI - CBS News Miami's news partner The Miami Herald is reporting that Eric Trump, son of President-elect Donald Trump, has entered the fight against Miami-Dade County's proposal to build a $1.5 billion incinerator in Doral

The newspaper reports that Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has reportedly told Eric Trump she plans to delay a December 3 vote on the project by the County Commission.

The proposed incinerator would replace an existing facility in Doral that was shut down following a 2023 fire.

Opposition to the location has grown, with Doral Mayor Christi Fraga pledging to involve the president-elect.

The Miami Herald reported that Eric Trump has also communicated with Mayor Levine Cava, expressing the Trump Organization's concerns about potential environmental and economic impacts near the resort.

President-elect Trump has remained silent on the issue, the county will require federal permits and funding for the project, making his administration's stance critical.

