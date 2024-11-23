Miami-Dade County's new trash incinerator proposed to stay in Doral. Mayor Fraga says no.

Miami-Dade County's new trash incinerator proposed to stay in Doral.

DORAL --- Miami-Dade County's new trash incinerator site is still up for debate on where it should be moved next.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who previously recommended moving the facility out of Doral, now says the best option is to rebuild it at its current location.

However, Doral Mayor Christi Fraga explained in an Instagram post why Doral isn't the "best" place for it.

"While this may seem like the easiest solution, it is not the right one because it places an undue burden on Doral residents who have already endured the environmental, health, and quality-of-life impacts of hosting this facility for years," Fraga wrote.

Fraga also explained the financial impact it would have on Doral residents.

"The County claims that relocating the Waste-to-Energy Facility would cost an additional $800 million, equating to $42 per household annually over 20 years-a cost that I understand may be significant for some families."

The mayor has also asked for those who agree to "join the fight."

A protest is planned in Downtown Miami Saturday morning, CBS News Miami has learned.