Miami-Dade deputies save man from vicious dog attack, 2 dogs shot and killed

A Southwest Miami-Dade man is recovering in the hospital after a violent dog attack that left two dogs dead and prompted a swift response from Miami-Dade Sheriff's deputies.

Deputies were at a home off 172nd Avenue to write a report on an unrelated matter when they heard a commotion in the backyard. Rushing to the scene, they found a man being mauled by two large dogs and bleeding profusely. Deputies applied a tourniquet to the man's arm and called for an air rescue; the victim was airlifted to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

MDSO spokesperson Samantha Choon explained that deputies first tried to use an electronic control device to stop the dogs. While the dogs initially disengaged, they quickly resumed the attack, forcing deputies to use their service weapons. Both dogs were shot and killed.

Chopper 4 captured aerial footage of the scene, where the two dogs could be seen dead in the backyard. Neighbors reported hearing at least three gunshots during the ordeal, though MDSO has not confirmed the total number of shots fired.

The property is home to several large dogs and small livestock, but authorities say the other animals were unharmed.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office says its internal affairs team is now leading the investigation into the incident.