Driver Killed In Fiery SW Miami-Dade Crash

MIAMI - A deadly fiery crash overnight in southwest Miami-Dade.

The crash shut down a portion of Miller Drive in Kendale Lakes for hours early Monday morning.

A driver apparently lost control and crashed into several palm trees in the median on Miller Drive near 132nd Avenue. That person was pronounced dead.

A security guard in the area said he heard a loud explosion shortly before 1 a.m. and a vehicle burst into flames shortly afterward. He said he tried to pull the driver out of the car which has rolled over.

"There was a big explosion, a big fire, and I called the police because I tried to help somebody but I couldn't because of the big explosion," he said. "The police came very quickly."

The name of the person who died has not been released.