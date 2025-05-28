Watch CBS News
Miami-Dade crackdown nets 137 handicap parking violations in single-day sweep

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
In a sweeping crackdown across Miami-Dade County, sheriff's deputies issued 137 handicap parking citations on Friday as part of "Operation Blue Zone," targeting drivers illegally using reserved spaces without proper permits.

The May 23 enforcement effort, led by the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, aimed to protect access for people with disabilities and parents with small children by cracking down on the misuse of handicap and stroller-designated parking spaces.

Deputies patrolled the county throughout the day, issuing 137 handicap parking citations, 19 uniform traffic citations and eight citations for unauthorized use of stroller parking spaces. They also confiscated six fraudulent or improperly used handicap placards.

"These spaces are not for convenience—they are a necessity," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "Our deputies remain committed to protecting the rights of individuals with disabilities and maintaining public safety."

Officials said the operation underscores their ongoing efforts to enforce accessibility laws and ensure equitable access in public areas.

