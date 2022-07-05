Miami-Dade Corrections honors officers who died from COVID

MIAMI - On Tuesday, Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department held a memorial service to honor employees who died of COVID-19 in 2021.

They honored six officers whose names are, Juan Llanes, Alexey Aguilar, David Jean-Baptist, Calyne St. Val, Terrell Jordan and Sylvia Allen.

This memorial was made possible through a partnership with the End of Watch Ride.

The End of Watch Ride is an over 23-thousand-mile ride across America to honor the men and women of law enforcement who paid the ultimate price in their service to our communities.

Last year, the organization honored over 300 officers who died.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said, "They knew that there will be sacrifices, they knew that there will be risks. None of us knew about the pandemic and so many have fallen from the pandemic. And I remember watching every day to learn how would I would love one serving Be affected by this dreadful disease."