Miami-Dade commissioners to discuss incinerator plans

MIAMI - The next step in the discussions for a possible new incinerator in Miami-Dade are set to happen Monday.

The county's incinerator in Doral burned down in 2023 and since then there has been a heated discussion over what to do with its trash.

The resolution placed on the board's agenda for Monday's meeting by Commission Juan Carlos Bermudez indicates desired sites to build a new waste to energy facility are the former Opa-locka West Airport site, Okeechobee or Eitlejorge. The resolution excludes any future facilities from being built in Doral, Medley or NW 58 Street.

Mayor scraps idea for new incinerator

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has said she no longer wants an incinerator in the county and would rather have a landfill somewhere else. But as long as other options are still on the table, residents of areas that could be impacted by an incinerator are not taking any chances.

Miramar would be directly impacted if an incinerator were built at the Opa-locka West Airport location neary county line and residents have shown up meeting after meeting to oppose it.

Doral Mayor Christi Fraga and Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam said they planned to attend Monday's meeting along with their constituents.