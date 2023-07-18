Miami-Dade commission to vote on renewing transit escalators, elevators contract



MIAMI - The Miami-Dade County Commission is set to vote Tuesday on whether to renew its contract with Schindler Group which manages and maintains escalators and elevators at mass transit stations in the county.

The contract is worth more than $600 million. The company is tasked with repairing the aging infrastructure that is a major part of the public transit system in the county.

The county has been dealing with down elevators and escalators at Metrorail and Metromover locations for months now. The public uses them to get up to the raised platforms. This is causing issues for the disabled, elderly, and neighbors who now have to walk several flights of stairs to be able to use the service.

According to MiamiDade.gov, five elevators and eight escalators are currently not working in the county.

"It's sad that we have to take the stairs instead of the elevator because it's not working. It's not just this one. It's the one over here and somewhere over there," said Andrea Sarolle who regularly used public transportation and works downtown.

"We have demanded answers from the vendor responsible and continue to follow up to ensure there is an action plan that remedies and provides details on maintenance of elevators and escalators. We are also working to identify alternative solutions, like other sources for parts and innovative workarounds, to accelerate the repair of infrastructure out of service," according to a statement from the county

According to CBS News Miami partner the Miami Herald, the company said they need to fix and modernize the aging conveyance but that most of the elevators and escalators they run are working in the county.

But for those who use the service to get to and from work every day, it is stressful.

"It's really difficult when you're tired you know sometimes I have to catch the bus," said Sarolle.

A big chunk of the contract will also update escalators and elevators at Miami International Airport.

The vote is expected during the commission meeting which gets started at 9:30 a.m.