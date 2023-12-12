Miami-Dade commission may take vote on Miami Wilds water park

MIAMI - A possible decision on a plan to build a water park next to Zoo Miami on what the federal government says is an "environmentally sensitive" site may happen on Tuesday.

After several delays, Miami-Dade commissioners were set to take a vote, but that plan appears to be unraveling.

At least one commissioner has asked that the decision be withdrawn while others have asked that it be left on the agenda so it can be voted down. Either way, this is going to be closely watched.

In 2013, developers won a county bid to negotiate to build the park, which will be called Miami Wilds, in a parking lot space at the zoo. The project initially had been recommended by Mayor Daniella Levine Cava's office. But conservationists including the zoo's own communications director Ron Magill acting as a private citizen, and more recently the US Department of the Interior, have weighed in on the risk to the Florida bonneted bat species.

Since then Levine Cava's office has recommended taking action that would kill the deal.

Advocates for the protected land say the waterpark puts endangered species at risk and should be built in other areas of Miami-Dade County.

"Bat Conservation International, the leading bat researchers of the world, did a study and they found that Zoo Miami is home to the largest and by far the densest population of Florida bonneted bats than anywhere else in the entire species range," said Luca Martinez, a wildlife conservationist.

Miami Wilds Manager Paul Lambert disputes that. He said this would bring hundreds of jobs and that their research found the impacts would be minimal.

"When we did the analyses, our biologists looked at other properties that they had worked on throughout South Florida, and bat activity was not particularly high compared to many other sites," he said.

While the vote is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, there is a request to move it off the agenda. If that happens, that could mean a delay in any final decision.