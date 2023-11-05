Conservationists rally at Zoo Miami to protect Pine Rocklands from Miami Wilds Waterpark construction

MIAMI — In an effort to celebrate the Pine Rocklands, a rally was held at Zoo Miami on Saturday. Supporters of the habitat's preservation are hoping to block the December 12 vote by the Miami-Dade County Commission for the construction of Miami Wilds Waterpark.

The waterpark is slated to be built on the parking lot at Zoo Miami and has been in the works for over 20 years, according to Miami Wilds Manager Paul Lambert.

Advocates for the protected land say the waterpark puts endangered species at risk and should be built in other areas of Miami-Dade County.

"The waterpark is a fine idea, just not here," said Zoo Miami's Ron McGill who spoke as a private citizen at the Let Them Thrive Rally. McGill has worked at Zoo Miami for over 40 years and has been an outspoken figure against Miami Wilds coming to Zoo Miami.

"This is something that's a parking lot by day, at nighttime it turns into a grocery store for some of our endangered species here. This Pine Rocklands that you see surrounding this area here is the most critically endangered habitat in the entire state of Florida. We have to protect this," he said.

Miami Dade County designates the Pine Rocklands as a disappearing habitat and reports it is home to over 225 types of native plants.

"Most of it is gone, only 3% of this habitat remains," said environmental activist Zack Cosner.

The county commission delayed the vote on Miami Wilds back in September after concern mounted about the preservation of the Pine Rocklands. However, Miami Wilds Manager Paul Lambert says the waterpark would be assisting in preservation efforts.

"A substantial amount of that money is dedicated to forest restoration of the Pine Rocklands and maintenance of the Pine Rockland Forest," Lambert said.

He says the waterpark will also create livable wage jobs and in year one bring Zoo Miami $2.75 million. Lambert believes Miami Dade County can do two things to help with all the discussion about the waterpark and the forest. The first is to have a peer review of Miami Wilds data as well as the data gathered by Bat Conservation International. He adds that there should be time for the county and federal government to complete section seven of the Endangered Species Act, which assesses land to make sure that no endangered species are in jeopardy of further harm.

The Miami-Dade County Commission is set to take a vote on the Miami Wilds Project on December 12.