Donald J. Trump Presidential Library​ Foundation formally announces Miami as site for presidential library

Hours after Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet approved turning over property at Miami Dade College for the project, the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library Foundation formally announced Tuesday that the Trump library will be in Miami.

"Once completed, the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library will be visible for miles into the Atlantic, a bold landmark on Miami's skyline and a lasting tribute to the achievements my father continues to deliver for this nation," Eric Trump, president of the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library Foundation, said in a prepared statement.

State approval secures prime location

On Tuesday morning, DeSantis and the Cabinet—Attorney General James Uthmeier, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and State Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia—approved providing a 2.63-acre parcel on the college's Wolfson Campus for the library.

The site is close to the century-old Freedom Tower, which is on the list of U.S. National Historic Landmarks, as it was a center for Cuban refugees.

Legislation clears path for library

DeSantis signed legislation in June that prevents local governments from placing restrictions on presidential libraries and gives the state authority to regulate establishing and operating such facilities.