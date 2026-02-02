1 dead, 2 injured when car crashes into Miami-Dade canal, sheriff's office says

One man was killed and two others were injured when a car plunged into a Miami-Dade canal on Sunday night, according to the sheriff's office.

Few details have been released, but the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said that the incident took place around 11 p.m. in the area of Southwest 268th Street and Southwest 107th Avenue.

The sheriff's office said that two passengers were able to escape the vehicle after it crashed into the canal, and they tried to save the driver as the vehicle was sinking below the surface of the water.

That rescue attempt was unsuccessful, however, and the sheriff's office said that the unidentified driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two passengers were taken to a local hospital in critical condition, the sheriff's office said.

It's currently unknown why the vehicle crashed into the canal, and the incident remains under investigation.