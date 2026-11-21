The National Weather Service has canceled a previously issued tornado warning for northern Miami-Dade County and south central Broward County Saturday afternoon. It was scheduled to last until 12:30 p.m., but the agency canceled it minutes later.

The NWS alert said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Hialeah just before noon, with radar indicating rotation. Beyond Hialeah, areas impacted by the warning included Pembroke Pines, Miramar, Miami Gardens, North Miami, Miami Lakes, Hialeah Gardens, Opa-Locka, Miami Shores, Medley, Westview, Palm Springs North, Country Club, Miramar Parkway and University Drive, Pennsuco, Hard Rock Stadium, Golden Glades, Pinewood, West Little River, and Biscayne Park.

Residents were urged by the NWS to take cover immediately by moving to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, avoiding windows. Anyone who was outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a car was advised to move to the closest substantial shelter.

In a message discussing the cancelation, the NWS said the thunderstorm that prompted the warning weakened below severe limits and no longer appears to be capable of producing a tornado. However, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible.

The tornado may have produced hail that was roughly three-quarters of an inch thick.

CBS News Miami and the NEXT Weather Team will provide updates as more details are shared.