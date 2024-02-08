Miami-Dade, Broward sending out vote-by-mail ballots; have you requested yours?

MIAMI – The Florida primary election is less than six weeks away and vote-by-mail ballots are headed to voters.

Here's how it works according to Christina White, Supervisor for Elections in Miami-Dade County.

"A person puts a request on file. We make sure that we get the correct ballot style for them, we have an automated system that is highly intelligent technology that puts everything into the envelope," she said

After that, it heads to the post office where it will be sent to voters.

If voters have already put in a request for a vote-by-mail ballot, it should be in the mailbox in the next couple of days. If you need to register for a main-in ballot, you have until 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 8th, to do so.

White advises voters to vote as soon as possible and put their ballots in the mail because if it's not at headquarters on election day it won't count. Not even if it's postmarked.

White also says to make sure you sign your ballot inside the red box because that confirms its legitimacy.

In Florida, there are three options to cast your vote. You can vote by mail, you can early vote, or you can vote at your precinct on election day.

Something to keep in mind is that Vote-by-Mail ballots have to be back at election headquarters by 7 p.m. on August 20th. You can track them online at miamidade.gov/elections. If there are mistakes you can fix them but it has to be done before the deadline.