All Vote-By-Mail ballot requests have expired, voters need to update request

FORT LAUDERDALE - If you plan to vote by mail in this year's municipal elections or next year's general elections, you will need to request the ballots.

Due to the passage of Senate Bill 90 in 2021, which revised certain sections of the state's election laws, voters now have to renew their request for a mail-in ballot after every General Election cycle for future elections.

That means Vote-By-Mail requests submitted before the November 8, 2022, General Election expired on December 31st, 2022.

Voters who update their request for a mail-in ballot now will be valid until December 31, 2024.

In Broward, voters can update their request for a Vote-By-Mail ballot here. They can also request a ballot by email, fax, phone, or mail.

In Broward, there will be municipal elections starting on March 14.

In Miami-Dade, voters can update their request for a Vote-By-Mail ballot here. They call also request it by mail, email, fax, or by calling 305-499-8444

There are several upcoming municipal elections in Miami-Dade including Golden Beach on February 21st, Miami special election on February 27, and Hialeah Gardens general election on March 7th.

In Monroe County, voters can request a Vote-By-Mail ballot here.

Any registered voter can vote by mail. Vote-by-Mail ballots can be requested for a specific election or for all elections through December 2024. After the 2024 General Election, voters will need to make the request again.