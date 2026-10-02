FEMA flood zone maps for Miami-Dade and Broward. See the risk for your home or neighborhood.

Are you prepared for a major rainfall event? What about flooding from days of heavy rain or higher-than-normal king tides? In South Florida, flooding isn't limited to hurricane season, with the rainy season and seasonal high tides capable of leaving streets and low-lying areas underwater.

According to the Insurance Information Institute, only 18% of Florida residents have flood insurance, and many may not know whether they're in a flood zone.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) updates its flood maps regularly, basing its information on rainfall amounts, storm surges, canal locations and other data points. And, South Florida is no exception. South Florida is no exception, where heavy rainfall, king tides and other coastal flooding can increase the risk in vulnerable areas.

These maps, also known as Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs), illustrate flood hazards throughout the area and can be used when determining insurance policy rates and helping you residents and businesses identify their flooding risks.

Use these maps below for Miami-Dade and Broward counties to help you take the necessary precautions and better understand your flood risk before the next heavy rain or king tide:

Miami-Dade flood zones map

Can't see the Miami-Dade County flood zones map? Click here.

Broward flood zones map

Can't see the Broward County flood zones map? Click here.