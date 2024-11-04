Miami-Dade, Broward elections departments ready for Election Day

MIAMI - The countdown clock to the 2024 election is winding down to its final hours.

Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Christina White has a message for voters.

"Tomorrow is Election Day, so if you have not already voted by mail or early voting, your options are now limited," she said.

Unlike early in-person voting, those who cast ballots on Election Day must go to their assigned polling location.

White says the county has a voter tool that allows registered voters to plug in their name and birth date to figure out where they will need to go.

"Also know that the hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Don't wait until the last minute. I understand it's going to be a rainy day tomorrow, so get it out of the way nice and early," said White.

Anyone who is in line at 7 p.m. will be able to vote.

Unlike early voting, on Monday and Tuesday, those voting with a Vote-by-Mail ballot can only drop them off at the elections department headquarters in Doral and one other location.

"Our branch office in downtown Miami. It might be easier at this point just to go to your precinct on Election Day," said White.

In Broward, registered voters can verify their polling location ahead of Election Day vote by visiting the county's election website and confirming their designated polling place for a smooth voting experience.

There are nine locations where Vote-by-Mail ballots can be dropped off on Monday and Tuesday.



About 8.2 million have voted in Florida at early sites or mail-in, according to the state.