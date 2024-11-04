When do Florida polls close tonight? Here's what time to cast your 2024 election votes by

Florida voters to cast ballots in presidential, statewide races in Nov. 5 election

MIAMI - Registered Florida voters are heading to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 5, to cast their ballots in the 2024 election to decide several key races and ballot questions and make their choice for the next president.

Those who plan to vote should be aware of what time their local voting precinct closes tonight.

What time do Florida polls close on Election Day?

The polls will close at 7 p.m. (local time). Any voters waiting in line at 7 p.m. will have the opportunity to cast a ballot.

What time will Florida election results come in?

Since Florida has two time zones, preliminary election night results will not be released until 8 p.m. Eastern Time, according to the Florida Division of Elections.

Preliminary election night returns, which include the results of all early voting and all vote-by-mail tabulated by the end of the early voting period, are due no later than 7:30 p.m. in the respective county's time zone and in 45-minute increments (precinct election results) thereafter until all results, except for provisional ballots and certain vote-by-mail ballots with cure affidavits, are completely reported, according to the Florida Division of Elections.