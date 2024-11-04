Where do you vote in Florida? How to find your 2024 polling location

Florida voters to decide Amendment 4, the right to an abortion initiative

MIAMI – Are you looking to know where to vote in Florida for the 2024 election? Registered Florida voters can verify their polling location ahead of the Nov. 5 vote by visiting their county's election website and confirming their designated polling place for a smooth voting experience.

How do you find your Florida polling place?

To find your polling place in Florida, it's essential to check in advance, as your location is determined based on your residential address and can change from election to election. Polling places are typically assigned based on where you live, but redistricting, precinct changes or local updates could lead to a different location for each election cycle.

Steps to find your Florida polling place:

Visit the Florida Division of Elections website to access the Voter Information Lookup tool.

Enter your information: Provide your name and birth date to verify your registration

Contact your county supervisor of elections. If you need further assistance, you can also directly contact your county election office for the latest polling place details.

Can you ever vote in a different Florida polling place?

In most cases, Florida voters must cast their ballot at their designated polling place.

If you attempt to vote at a different location, your vote may not be counted unless it's during early voting, when you can visit any early voting site in your county.

Voting at your assigned location helps ensure the integrity of the election process and allows precinct-specific ballots to be issued correctly.

Election rules are designed this way to avoid confusion, miscounts or fraud associated with voting outside of your designated precinct.

What do you need to bring to vote in Florida?

To vote in Florida, you must present a valid form of ID. Accepted IDs include:

Florida driver's license

Florida ID card

U.S. passport

Military ID

Student ID

Public assistance ID

The ID must include a photo and signature. If you don't have proper ID, you can still cast a provisional ballot, but you must verify your identity later for your vote to count.