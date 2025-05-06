Miami-Dade appoints Natalie Milian Orbis as District 6 commissioner

The Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners has named Natalie Milian Orbis as the new District 6 County Commissioner, filling the seat vacated by former Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera's appointment as U.S. Ambassador to Panama.

Orbis, a former Vice Mayor of West Miami, pledged to prioritize accessibility and efficiency, vowing to "hit the ground running" in delivering results for her community.

A track record of service

With nearly two decades of experience in county government, Orbis began her career in 2006, serving under multiple commissioners and leading initiatives in permitting reform, infrastructure, housing and economic development.

"Commissioner Cabrera rose above politics and focused on what mattered—getting things done," she said, crediting her predecessor's leadership as a model for her own approach.

Commitment to community engagement

Orbis assured residents there will be no lapse in constituent services, with her office maintaining operations at existing district locations.

She plans to launch neighborhood visits in the coming weeks to connect directly with residents.

"District 6 is home to vibrant municipalities and unincorporated neighborhoods, all with unique needs and voices," she said.

Orbis will serve through the August 2026 election, for which she has already filed to run.