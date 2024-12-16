Miami commits $8 million to convert closed LaQuinta in Cutler Bay into housing for seniors

MIAMI - Mayor Francis X. Suarez has signed an agreement to commit $8 million from the City of Miami to convert the closed La Quinta Inn in Cutler Bay into housing for unsheltered seniors.

In September, Miami-Dade County approved the project to convert the motel at 10821 Caribbean Blvd. into subsidized housing, costing nearly $15 million with $7 million from the county. The property would house at least 130 residents 55 years old and older.

The agreement signed by Suarez is between the City of Miami and the Miami-Dade Homeless Trust.

The Homeless Trust has backed the plan for the closed motel.

"We want to ensure that vulnerable individuals in their later years can age with dignity," Homeless Trust said in a statement after the county's approval. "We are also steadfast in our commitment to be a good neighbor. We will work diligently with our partners to meet a critical need in our community and improve the quality of life for all."

The county and city funds come from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development.

This project is a key part of the Miami's goal of achieving "functional zero" homelessness, where every person in need of shelter can find a safe, stable home, according to the city. Shelters are often a capacity.

Suarez said the agreement is "reaffirming our commitment to a stronger, more compassionate Miam .This partnership with the Homeless Trust is a vital part of our strategy to address homelessness in our City. Transforming the La Quinta Inn into permanent housing for unsheltered seniors is not just about providing a roof over their heads — it's about restoring their dignity and ensuring they have the support they need to thrive."

Work contracts have yet to be signed and the completion date has not been set but the Homeless Trust is under pressure to find housing for the homeless because on Jan. 1 public sleeping and/or camping in public places in Florida will be banned, a spokeswoman for Homeless Trust told CBS News Miami.

In the county, 1,033 homeless will need to be accommodated.