Miami commissioners vote to move city elections to even-numbered years, proposal heads to voters

The City of Miami started the year with major decisions that could reshape local elections and city leadership, as commissioners approved a plan to move municipal elections to even-numbered years and voted to appoint a new city manager during their first meeting of the year.

In a 4-1 vote, commissioners agreed to advance a proposal that would shift Miami's city elections from odd-numbered years to even-numbered years, a move supporters say could increase voter turnout. While the commission approved the measure, the final decision will rest with voters.

Miami Commissioner Damian Pardo, who represents District 2, sponsored the initiative and emphasized that the change has been studied for years.

"I want this item that has been studied and worked for two years to go to the voters as it is," Pardo said during the meeting.

Change would not take effect immediately

Under the proposal, the current election cycle would be adjusted so the next affected election would move from 2031 to 2032.

When asked by CBS News Miami about voter approval, Pardo said the measure would appear on the ballot this August.

Mayor supports even-year elections plan

Mayor Eileen Higgins backed the move but said mayoral election dates should be addressed separately. Higgins noted that if her proposal is approved, it would shorten her future mayoral term to three years.

"I'm going to bring a separate item moving the mayoral election dates to even-numbered years," Higgins said. "I made that as a campaign promise. It's important to have even-year elections to increase participation."

The city attorney will now draft the ballot language for voters to consider during a future election.

Commissioners appoint James Reyes city manager

In a separate 4-1 vote, commissioners selected James Reyes as Miami's new city manager. Reyes is a familiar figure in South Florida, having previously served as Miami-Dade County's director of public safety and having run for Miami-Dade sheriff.

"It's a true honor to be trusted in this role," Reyes said after the vote.

Salary sparks criticism from commissioner

Reyes' proposed salary – $475,000 a year, not including benefits – drew criticism from at least one commissioner.

Commissioner Ralph Rosado, who cast the sole "no" vote, said he respected Reyes' law enforcement background but questioned the breadth of his experience.

"I'm impressed by his law enforcement background, but I had some concerns about the breadth of the rest of his background," Rosado said. He added that he had proposed appointing Reyes as interim city manager for six months before making the role permanent.

Reyes defends pay, confirms residency

During the meeting, CBS News Miami asked about the nearly half-million-dollar salary attached to the position. Reyes defended the compensation, saying it was negotiated in good faith.

"As it was negotiated in good faith, obviously, I'm making sacrifices even with that salary, leaving my career that I have behind," Reyes said.

Reyes also confirmed that he currently lives in Broward County and does not plan to move to the City of Miami.

Year begins with political shifts

As Miami begins 2026, both the proposed election changes and the appointment of a high-profile city manager signal a year of significant political and administrative shifts — with voters set to play a key role in deciding how some of those changes ultimately take shape.