Miami Comissioner says something needs to be done about flooding during heavy rains

Miami city commissioner says something needs to be done to prevent flooded roadways

Miami city commissioner says something needs to be done to prevent flooded roadways

Miami city commissioner says something needs to be done to prevent flooded roadways

MIAMI - While Wednesday's heavy rains hit Broward the hardest, causing flooded roads throughout the county, Miami-Dade was not spared from the rough weather.

Roads in and around Edgewater and Coconut Grove started looking like rivers as the water level rose.

Gabrielle Arzola spoke with Miami Commissioner Sabina Covo, who serves as the commissioner for District Two representing Coconut Grove, Brickell, Downtown, Edgewater, and Morningside. She said something needs to be done.

Watch what she had to say in the video above.