Miami Comissioner says something needs to be done about flooding during heavy rains

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - While Wednesday's heavy rains hit Broward the hardest, causing flooded roads throughout the county, Miami-Dade was not spared from the rough weather.

Roads in and around Edgewater and Coconut Grove started looking like rivers as the water level rose.

Gabrielle Arzola spoke with Miami Commissioner Sabina Covo, who serves as the commissioner for District Two representing Coconut Grove, Brickell, Downtown, Edgewater, and Morningside. She said something needs to be done.

CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on April 13, 2023 / 6:33 AM

