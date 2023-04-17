Miami Clásico match will feature Miami FC vs. Inter Miami CF on game airing on TV33, CBSMiami.com stream

MIAMI -- The hotly anticipated Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup 3rd round showdown between Inter Miami CF of Major League Soccer and Miami FC of the USL Championship now has a broadcast home.

Miami FC vs Inter Miami CF. CBS News Miami

CBS Miami and The Miami Football Club announced Monday that the Miami Clásico will air live at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 26 locally on TV33 (WBFS-TV) and streamed nationwide on the CBS News Miami streaming channel, which is available on Pluto TV, Paramount+, CBS News' Connected TV apps, and CBSMiami.com.

The matchup is the second year in a row where the two clubs face off for the right to advance to the 4th round of The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Dating back to 1913 the tournament is the oldest ongoing national competition in U.S. soccer, and is one of the oldest in the world.

The 2022 Miami Clásico came down to the wire at FIU Stadium in Miami in front of a record crowd, which witnessed Leo Campana score in the closing minutes to lift Inter Miami over Miami FC 1-0. The 2023 version, again taking place at FIU Stadium in Miami, is expected to be met with the same intensity and anticipation as the first. Tickets are already selling fast. Advanced tickets for April 26th are $20, day of game tickets are $30 and parking is FREE. Tickets can be purchased online at www.MiamiFC.com or by calling 844-MIAMIFC.

CBS Miami, home of the Miami Dolphins and Miami FC, is currently in its first year as the broadcast home for Miami FC home and away matches aired on TV33 (WBFS-TV) as well as simulcast streaming on CBSMiami.com. Its next Miami FC broadcast includes Miami FC's home match vs Detroit this Saturday, April 15th at FIU Stadium. Tickets for that match are still on sale at www.MiamiFC.com.

What is the U.S. Open Cup?

The Lamar Hunt U.S Open Cup is a knockout competition that crowns the top fútbol club in the United States. The tournament was first named as an annual championship at the end of the 1913-14 season. Teams from any division in the country can compete in the tournament, such as MLS teams, USL teams, NPSL teams, and amateur teams.

The Lamar Hunt U.S Open Cup operates similarly to other domestic cups worldwide such as, the FA Cup in England, the Copa Del Rey in Spain, the Coppa Italia in Italy, and the DFB-Pokal in Germany.

About CBS Miami:

TV33 (WBFS-TV), CBS Miami (WFOR-TV) CBSMiami.com and the CBS News Miami streaming channel are part of CBS News and Stations, which consists of 27 CBS-owned stations in 17 major U.S. markets, as well as the stations' digital properties.

About The Miami Football Club:

The Miami Football Club is Miami's longest-tenured professional soccer club, owned by Silva International Investments' owner Riccardo Silva. Ahead of the 2020 season, the club joined the United Soccer League's The Championship, one of the most successful professional soccer leagues in the world, reaching a population of more than 84 million and fueling the growth of the game across North America.