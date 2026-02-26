Miami City Commission approves settlement for city's police lieutenant who filed discrimination lawsuit

The Miami City Commission on Thursday approved a settlement to pay a former City of Miami Police Department lieutenant hundreds of thousands of dollars after she filed a lawsuit alleging discrimination and retaliation by Police Chief Manny Morales.

The vote followed a debate among commissioners about whether settling the case was appropriate.

"I think a vote to settle this case is a vote to sweep this under the rug and not stand for justice," Commissioner Ralph Rosado said during the meeting.

Commissioner Miguel Gabela said his decision was based on financial considerations rather than the merits of the allegations.

"I don't know again if he's culpable of what he's accused of or not. But I'm not going by that. I'm going by what the money that it's going to cost the taxpayers," Gabela said.

CBS News Miami first reported on the lawsuit in 2024 after speaking with Lt. Weslyne Lewis Francois and her attorney. They alleged the dispute began when Morales criticized her hairstyle and told her to tone down her look, saying it would not be accepted by the Coconut Grove community.

Lewis Francois said at the time that she felt disrespected and discriminated against.

"I believe no person should ever tolerate being disrespected or discriminated against based on who they are, what they look like, what they represent, or the color of their skin," she said.

Under the agreement approved Thursday, Lewis Francois will receive $400,000, be allowed to retire at the rank of major, and enter into a mutual non-disparagement agreement with the city.

In a statement, Lewis Francois's attorney said, "For over 20 years, Ms. Lewis Francois has dedicated her life to serving and protecting the families and businesses of the City of Miami. We are happy to resolve this case, and she looks forward to continuing her life's work of serving the public with honor and integrity."

Lewis Francois remains employed with the Miami Police Department.