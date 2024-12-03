Miami police lieutenant files lawsuit, claiming discrimination & retaliation

MIAMI - A former Miami Police commander has publicly defended a lawsuit she recently filed against the city, citing alleged racist comments from her boss and the demotion that followed.

"I'm just fighting to protect the rights of equality in the workplace, and these rights are sacred and non-negotiable," Lieutenant Weslyne Lewis Francois told CBS News Miami.

Although she remains on the force, Lewis Francois is suing for discrimination and retaliation. She did not answer questions during a press event on Monday afternoon but instead read a prepared statement.

"I believe no person should ever tolerate being disrespected or discriminated against based on who they are, what they look like, what they represent, or the color of their skin," Lewis Francois said.

Four years ago, she served as commander of Miami PD's Coconut Grove District. While she felt support from the community, Lewis Francois alleges in her lawsuit that Chief Manny Morales "criticized her hairstyle" and told her to "tone down her look as it would not be accepted by the Coconut Grove community."

"(Chief Morales was) referring to the fact that she is a Black, Haitian, Bahamian female and that's how she looks," said Michael Pizzi, Lewis Francois' attorney. "There's nothing wrong with that. That is a very racist comment."

Pizzi spoke on behalf of his client, telling CBS News Miami that Chief Morales retaliated when Lewis Francois objected to the remarks.

"After she objected to the racist comments, they placed her under the supervision of a Major who had been accused by the civilian investigative panel of using the 'N' word," Pizzi said. "Then they humiliated her publicly."

According to Pizzi, Lewis Francois first lost her role leading the honor guard. Later, Chief Morales allegedly stripped her of her title and demoted her to Lieutenant, a move that Pizzi claims cost her $30,000 to $50,000 annually.

The lawsuit also alleges that Chief Morales orchestrated an effort to issue reprimands against Lewis Francois, including ordering her to complete assignments while she was on approved leave or sick.

CBS News Miami reached out to the Miami Police Department for a comment from Chief Morales but has yet to receive a response.

However, a city spokesperson issued a statement:

"Ms. Lewis' complaint is merely an attempt to obtain payment from the city for a position she no longer holds. The city looks forward to challenging her false allegations in court."

Pizzi criticized the city's response.

"When someone complains about racism or being told they don't have the right look, and the city's response is to dismiss it as being all about money that speaks volumes about why serious changes are needed at the top of that department," Pizzi said.