Miami childhood education advocate David Lawrence's granddaughters die in Texas flooding

Two children killed in Central Texas flooding have ties to South Florida

Two children killed in Central Texas flooding have ties to South Florida

Two children killed in Central Texas flooding have ties to South Florida

Two of the children who died during the flooding in Central Texas are the granddaughters of Miami childhood education advocate David Lawrence Jr., according to CBS Miami news partner the Miami Herald.

Over the weekend, Lawrence posted on Instagram that his three granddaughters were at Camp Mystic in Kerr County when the Guadalupe River swelled with rainwater and flooded the camp.

"Three of our grandchildren -14-year-old Harper and 8-year-old twins Hanna and Rebecca - had just arrived last Sunday. Harper is safe. The twins are among the 20-23 missing, and there is precious little optimism," Lawrence posted on Instagram.

On Sunday, Lawrence said in a statement to the Miami Herald that, "It has been an unimaginable time for all of us. Hanna and Rebecca gave their parents John and Lacy and sister Harper, and all in our family, so much joy. They and that joy can never be forgotten."

Lawrence is the board chair and founder of The Children's Movement of Florida which advocates for childhood education. He's also a former publisher of the Miami Herald.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced on X that Florida will support Texas following the catastrophic flooding in Kerrville and the surrounding areas. He directed the Florida Division of Emergency Management to deploy three swiftwater rescue teams to assist with response and recovery. The governor said they are standing by to lend more help as requested.

As Miami Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava also took to X to say "Our hearts are with the people of Texas after devastating floods claimed the lives of nearly 70 and dozens are still unaccounted for, including children. As Florida sends crews to support the rescue efforts, Miami-Dade County stands at the ready to send support if needed."