Miami charter school teacher accused of sending inappropriate texts to former student

MIAMI - A Miami-Dade charter school teacher is accused of sending inappropriate texts to a 10-year-girl.

Eric Givens, 29, teaches at Theodore R. and Thelma A. Gibson Charter School.

According to the arrest report, on March 3rd, the girl texted Givens, her former third-grade teacher, in regards to students not passing.

The girl told investigators she received texts from Givens that stated "Of wow, I wanna see you bad" and "Always wanted to date you," according to the report. He's also accused of sending her a picture of him only wearing boxer shorts.

Police brought Givens in for questioning on May 5th. Givens first told investigators that he thought he was texting the girl's mother, according to the report. According to police, there were several instances of Givens texting the girl and messages from her making clear who she was.

Givens has been charged with offenses against students by an authority figure.

A judge set his bond at $7,500 and ordered him to stay away from the girl.