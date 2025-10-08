Miami Carnival faces economic challenges but keeps the celebration alive

Miami Carnival likely to see lower turnout than previous years

The vibrant sights and sounds of the Caribbean return to South Florida this weekend as the 41st annual Miami Carnival kicks off—but organizers say this year's celebration is feeling the effects of economic pressures, rising tariffs and immigration challenges.

"Miami Carnival, just like every business out there—small or large—we face global challenges when it comes to costs, from the cost of the costumes to importing materials and even food," said John Beckford of Miami Carnival.

"We've mitigated those costs in various ways to try to keep prices down, as well as the cost to see the parade and concert."

Economic pressures challenge festivities

The four-day event, expected to draw nearly 100,000 attendees, showcases Caribbean culture through music, food and art. However, Beckford said organizers have had to get creative to ensure the celebration remains affordable for both vendors and visitors.

Despite the financial strain, he said the team remains committed to keeping the spirit of Carnival alive.

Caribbean nations unite in Miami

"We have Dominica, St. Lucia, Jamaica, Barbados and of course Trinidad and Tobago—you name the island, it will be represented at Miami Carnival," Beckford said, emphasizing the unity and diversity of the Caribbean diaspora.

The event highlights the region's rich traditions, featuring colorful costumes, steel pan performances, and lively parades.

"The party must go on"

Even with mounting costs and logistical hurdles, Beckford said the focus remains on community and celebration.

"We can't sit here and produce based on speculation—we are focused on celebration at the end of the day," he said.

Weekend schedule and locations

The festivities began Friday with the Junior Carnival and will continue throughout the weekend.

Events will be held at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center grounds and will conclude at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Expo in southwest Miami-Dade.

For more information, visit miamicarnival.org.