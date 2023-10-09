Miami Carnival celebrates 39 years of Caribbean culture in South Florida

MIAMI — Miami Carnival celebrated 39 years of Caribbean culture in South Florida. It's the largest Carnival celebration in the United States.

The celebration events are a culmination of music, costume, cuisine, and customs from several Caribbean countries bringing thousands of people to both Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. Those who attend call the festivities unifying.

"It's a melting pot of culture," said one J'ouvert attendee. "People from everywhere Trinidad, Jamaica, Barbados, Bahamas."

There were dozens of MAS Bands, competitions, parades, and food. From the steel bands, main stage, and concert, those who attended say they had a blast.

"I shook my waist, I whined my waist," one attendee said. "And I had a great time."

Board members of the Miami Broward Carnival say the weekend creates a huge economic boost for both counties and this year they were able to offer more accommodations than ever before.