Some Miami residents say implosion of Mandarin Oriental took chaotic turn Sunday morning

It was the Sunday show that thousands of people watched in Miami – the scheduled demolition of the iconic Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

"We initially were thinking, because of the wind and everything, that we weren't going to be impacted as we were," Hernan Picalomino said. "It was really close where we felt out building shake."

But for nearby residents who live at the nearby St. Louis condos, like Hernan Picalomino — says the demolition took a chaotic turn.

"A piece of debris, probably about the size of this, went through the front lobby window like a speeding bullet and destroyed our glass mirror inside," Picalomino said.

Video showed the moment the piece of debris smashed through the lobby door as a man stood nearby.

"Luckily he wasn't next to the door," Picalomino said. "If he was next to the door, anyone could imagine a size rock like this going at high velocity – we'd be having a different conversation right now."

Residents also tell us thick dust blanketed the property and say they had to cover the expense of the clean-up.

"I believe it's going into the six figures with just the clean-up alone," said Picalomino.

Some residents concerned for safety from nearby construction

Picalomino and other residents that CBS News Miami spoke with off camera said they're concerned about their safety with the construction next door.

CBS News Miami reached out to BG Group LLC, who facilitated the demolition and resident's concerns and received a statement that reads in part:

"Initial reports indicate that the controlled implosion of the former Mandarin Oriental in Miami was successfully completed ... We have received reports of minor glass damage which were promptly addressed by our team."

"The narrative is nice from them, but for the people who live here and just experienced an implosion 100 feet away, it's a whole different narrative," said Picalomino.

CBS News Miami reached out to city officials regarding the demolition and are waiting to hear back.