Possible crane collapse in Miami's Brickell area under investigation, police say
Emergency crews are responding to reports of a possible crane collapse in Miami on Monday morning, according to the Miami Police Department.
Few details have been released, but in a statement to CBS News Miami, police said that a media staging area has been set up at the corner of Brickell Bay Drive and Southeast 12th Street in reference to a crane collapse.
A public information officer is headed to the scene to assist.
It is unknown whether any injuries have been reported.