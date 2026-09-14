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Possible crane collapse in Miami's Brickell area under investigation, police say

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Steven Yablonski
Steven Yablonski is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Steven Yablonski

/ CBS Miami

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Emergency crews are responding to reports of a possible crane collapse in Miami on Monday morning, according to the Miami Police Department.

Few details have been released, but in a statement to CBS News Miami, police said that a media staging area has been set up at the corner of Brickell Bay Drive and Southeast 12th Street in reference to a crane collapse.

A public information officer is headed to the scene to assist.

It is unknown whether any injuries have been reported.

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