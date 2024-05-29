Miami boxer-powerlifter arrested for allegedly hacking ex's laptop, leaking woman's nude photos

MIAMI — A Miami professional athlete and fitness influencer is behind bars after she allegedly hacked an ex-boyfriend's computer to leak another woman's nude photos.

Stefanie Cohen Magarici, 32, was arrested on Tuesday and is facing multiple charges involving sexual cyberharassment and resisting arrest. She is better known as Stefi Cohen on social, where she has over 1 million followers on Instagram and is also a professional boxer and powerlifter.

On Nov. 15, 2023, the ex-boyfriend and the other woman came to Miami-Dade Police to report that Cohen had somehow accessed the ex-boyfriend's laptop after guessing "commonly used passwords" to access his iCloud account and obtaining sexual photos of the woman and sharing them across various group chats she was a part of, the arrest affidavit wrote.

According to the woman, Cohen informed her of the leak and that she sent the nude photos with the purpose of "exposing and humiliating her."

Then on April 16, the other woman and Cohen's ex returned to the police to provide additional information.

According to the woman and ex-boyfriend, Cohen became aware of their relationship on March 22, 2022. After this discovery, Cohen then proceeded to hack her ex-boyfriend's laptop and begin sharing the other woman's nude photos across the internet.

The photos, the couple explained, were meant to be only be shared between themselves and not other people, and that Cohen had shared them "maliciously and with the intent to cause emotional distress" to the other woman, the affidavit stated.

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade Police found Cohen walking along Loquat Avenue and tried to approach her, explaining that she was under arrest and needed to come with them to the station. However, she didn't comply and began to walk swiftly away from the officer, saying that she was heading home and going to call her boyfriend so she could pick up her dog.

Cohen went on to disobey the officer's commands and began to physically resist her arrest. At one point, she tried a leg sweep on the officer while in handcuffs and even broke the locking mechanism in the police car she was later placed into, the affidavit wrote.