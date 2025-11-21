Watch CBS News
Miami Book Fair's weekend Street Fair brings books, music and family fun to downtown

Downtown Miami is turning into a sprawling outdoor festival once again this weekend as Miami Dade College's Miami Book Fair wraps up with its annual Street Fair, a three-day celebration filled with books, live music, food and activities for all ages.

The fairgrounds surrounding MDC's Wolfson Campus feature hundreds of book vendors, author presentations, the colorful Children's Alley with hands-on activities, and a wide selection of food and drinks curated by Smorgasburg Miami.

The Street Fair runs all weekend, beginning this Friday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

Festivities continue on Saturday, Nov. 22, also from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event wraps up on Sunday, Nov. 23, with slightly shorter hours, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The fair takes place at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus, located at 300 NE Second Ave. in the heart of Downtown Miami.

Admission is free for everyone this Friday, Nov. 21. 

Over the weekend, general admission on Saturday and Sunday is $12. Teens ages 13 to 18 can enter for $5, seniors 63 and older for $7, and children 12 and under can attend for free.

Key 2025 Miami Book Fair attractions this weekend

  • Hundreds of book sellers and independent publishers

  • Author talks and non-ticketed weekend sessions

  • Children's Alley with performances, crafts and family activities

  • Food and drink options from Smorgasburg Miami

  • Continuous free live music on the "OFF THE SHELF" stage

"OFF THE SHELF" live music lineup

The fair's live stage will showcase local artists throughout the weekend at no extra cost.

Friday, Nov. 21

  • Miami Beach Rock Ensemble

  • Turntable Sharks

  • Typewriter Dreams: Teen Poetry Open Mic

  • West Little River Marching Band

Saturday, Nov. 22

  • Bop Shop Brass

  • Electric Piquete

  • House Savage feat. Big Brooklyn Red

  • Itawe

  • Kemy J & The Feel Good Fiesta

  • Miami Girls Rock Camp

  • Not Yet Published

  • Rey Rodriguez

  • Shira Lee

Sunday, Nov. 23

  • Kulcha Shok Muzik (feat. DJ Lance-O, Youth Movement & Jah Movement)

  • Niuver

  • The Biscayne Poet

  • The French Horn Collective

  • The Jazz Collective

  • Tony & The Kings

  • Yacht Rock Miami

Early-bird perks Saturday

Author sessions start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22, but the fair will reward early arrivals.

  • First 100 attendees before 9 a.m. receive a free cup of coffee from Spillmug Coffee.

  • The offer is presented by Focus Features' upcoming film Hamnet, written and directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao.

  • Early guests will also have first access to marquee morning sessions featuring:

    • Padma Lakshmi with Aleksandra Crapanzano

    • Naomi Shihab Nye and Tracy K. Smith

    • Gene Pressman and Matthew Schneier with Simon Doonan

