Miami Book Fair's weekend Street Fair brings books, music and family fun to downtown
Downtown Miami is turning into a sprawling outdoor festival once again this weekend as Miami Dade College's Miami Book Fair wraps up with its annual Street Fair, a three-day celebration filled with books, live music, food and activities for all ages.
The fairgrounds surrounding MDC's Wolfson Campus feature hundreds of book vendors, author presentations, the colorful Children's Alley with hands-on activities, and a wide selection of food and drinks curated by Smorgasburg Miami.
When
The Street Fair runs all weekend, beginning this Friday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Festivities continue on Saturday, Nov. 22, also from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event wraps up on Sunday, Nov. 23, with slightly shorter hours, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where
The fair takes place at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus, located at 300 NE Second Ave. in the heart of Downtown Miami.
Admission
Admission is free for everyone this Friday, Nov. 21.
Over the weekend, general admission on Saturday and Sunday is $12. Teens ages 13 to 18 can enter for $5, seniors 63 and older for $7, and children 12 and under can attend for free.
Key 2025 Miami Book Fair attractions this weekend
Hundreds of book sellers and independent publishers
Author talks and non-ticketed weekend sessions
Children's Alley with performances, crafts and family activities
Food and drink options from Smorgasburg Miami
Continuous free live music on the "OFF THE SHELF" stage
"OFF THE SHELF" live music lineup
The fair's live stage will showcase local artists throughout the weekend at no extra cost.
Friday, Nov. 21
Miami Beach Rock Ensemble
Turntable Sharks
Typewriter Dreams: Teen Poetry Open Mic
West Little River Marching Band
Saturday, Nov. 22
Bop Shop Brass
Electric Piquete
House Savage feat. Big Brooklyn Red
Itawe
Kemy J & The Feel Good Fiesta
Miami Girls Rock Camp
Not Yet Published
Rey Rodriguez
Shira Lee
Sunday, Nov. 23
Kulcha Shok Muzik (feat. DJ Lance-O, Youth Movement & Jah Movement)
Niuver
The Biscayne Poet
The French Horn Collective
The Jazz Collective
Tony & The Kings
Yacht Rock Miami
Early-bird perks Saturday
Author sessions start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22, but the fair will reward early arrivals.
First 100 attendees before 9 a.m. receive a free cup of coffee from Spillmug Coffee.
The offer is presented by Focus Features' upcoming film Hamnet, written and directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao.
Early guests will also have first access to marquee morning sessions featuring:
Padma Lakshmi with Aleksandra Crapanzano
Naomi Shihab Nye and Tracy K. Smith
Gene Pressman and Matthew Schneier with Simon Doonan