Video shows smoke billowing from yacht fire in Miami Beach, shocking many passerby: "Pretty surprised to see it"

Firefighters are investigating how a yacht on Miami Beach went up in flames, which shocked many passersby on Saturday morning.

As crews finish cleaning up the scene from earlier, video obtained by CBS News Miami showed smoke billowing out of the back of the vessel, where firefighters had to keep a steady downpour on it, bringing hose lines onto the docks near 300 Alton Rd.

Though the smoke appeared to be coming from inside the yacht, Miami Beach Fire and Police officials have not responded to CBS News Miami's requests for comment, as the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire has since been put out, but the vessel has since sunk into the bay, with just its stern out of the water.

Throughout the day, the video circulated all over social media and people who walked by the scene wondered what had happened and were shocked by what they saw.

"This incident I've seen for the first time in my life," said Praveen Varma, who was visiting from New Jersey. "Pretty shocking and pretty surprised to see it. I've never seen this kind of view in my life before. It's just pretty much shocking, and I think it's a big loss."

While awaiting for fire and law enforcement's response, CBS News Miami is trying to find out who owns the yacht and if anyone was injured during the fire.

The vessel will likely be towed away so investigators can assess the damage and the cause of the fire can be found.