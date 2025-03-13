Miami Beach implements new rules, hefty parking and towing fees for spring break

As Miami Beach readies for the busiest weekends of spring break, several new rules are going into effect to help maintain a safe atmosphere.

It's a project two years in the making in which city officials have made it clear that raucous behavior will not be tolerated and those caught breaking the law will go to jail.

"Our residents don't want the chaos, our businesses, it hurts our businesses when we have headlines that are awful. Last year we cleaned it up. Everybody succeeded. No fatalities, no shootings. Our business, for the most part, we're doing really well last year," Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner said.

Hefty parking and towing fees go into effect

Parking is not going to be easy this weekend (March 13-16) or next weekend (March 20-23), deemed the busiest time for spring break visitors.

Parking garages and surface lots south of 23 Street are closed. There's a $100 flat fee parking rate for visitors at the Sunset Harbour Garage on 19 Street and Bay Road and the 42 Street garage between Royal Palm and Sheridan Avenues.

Parking garage and surface lot closures as well as flat-fee parking rates do not apply to Miami Beach residents, access card holders, permit holders or Miami Beach employees.

The nonresident towing rate is $516 - double the normal rate - plus a $30 administrative fee for vehicles towed in South Beach.

More changes spring breakers should be aware of

There will be no sidewalk seating on Ocean Drive. Some beach areas will close at 6 p.m.

Businesses are not allowed to rent or lease golf carts, low-speed vehicles, autocycles (i.e. slingshots), motorized scooters, mopeds, motorcycles powered by motors of 50 cubic centimeters or less and motorized bicycles.

Miami Beach Police will use license plate readers on the eastbound lanes of the MacArthur and Julia Tuttle Causeways. Drivers should expect significant traffic as eastbound travel lanes will be reduced.

Ocean Drive is accessible to vehicles from the most northern available street with a sole exit at 5 Street. Barricades line the west side of Ocean Drive to reduce the potential of pedestrians coming into contact with vehicles.

A DUI checkpoint will be in place along the 400 block of 5 Street starting at 7 p.m.

Enhanced Miami Beach law enforcement and staffing

Staffing levels for Miami Beach Police , Fire Rescue, Ocean Rescue, Code Compliance, park rangers, parking and sanitation will be significantly enhanced.

Goodwill Ambassadors wearing pink "Take Care of Our City" T-shirts will be deployed throughout the Entertainment District to answer visitor questions, provide directions and give tips on how to enjoy the city.