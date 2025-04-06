Miami Beach Pride Parade celebrates the LGBTQ community. But Trump's policies has attendees feel their protections getting rolled back

Miami Beach's annual Pride Parade celebrates the LGBTQ community's impact in South Florida, but attendees said that this year feels different with government policies they feel roll back some protections.

Eugene Hogan and Joann Dareus come to the Pride Parade on Ocean Drive every year.

"Been out and proud for 20 plus years," Hogan said. "So, this is my thing."

They got here early Sunday for a seat right at 11th Street and Ocean. The parade went from Ocean Drive from 5th Street to 15th Street.

Meanwhile, Chere Pratas brought Florida International University students down here to learn more about the Pride movement in South Florida.

"For some of them, it's their first time here," Pratas said. "So, we're just opening up their eyes to a new experience."

Protection rollbacks

Attendees told CBS News Miami that this year's parade has a different feel since it's happening during a flurry of policy changes coming out of Washington, D.C., that they feel target the LGBTQ community.

Since Jan. 20, the Trump administration has rolled back DEI programs in the federal government and frozen grants. The president also signed an executive order declaring that the U.S. government will only recognize two genders: male and female.

"We have had to go back into our federal contracts," said Daniel Molloy of Pridelines, an LGBTQ community center. "We've had to go back into our state contracts. And redact any mention of LGBTQ. LGBTQ, basically, had to now put 'subculture.'"

Molloy told CBS News Miami his organization initially had some grants put on hold.

"We were able to access those funds," he said. "Other organizations have not been as fortunate as we have."

Hogan said this event is a way to clear his head and block out what's happening in Washington. He's glad that this event hasn't changed.

"This is our thing," he said. "No matter how hard they — it's not going anywhere."

CBS News Miami participated in the parade and is a sponsor of the event.