Miami Beach police: Head found on Key Biscayne belonged to missing swimmer

By Mauricio Maldonado

MIAMI -  Miami Beach police have confirmed that a human head discovered on Key Biscayne earlier this week belonged to Victor Castaneda Jr., a 19-year-old swimmer who disappeared while saving his younger sister.

The grim discovery was made Tuesday morning by a worker on the beach behind the Key Colony II Ocean Sound condominium at 251 Crandon Blvd.

Authorities identified the remains as Castaneda, who went missing Saturday after being caught in a rip current at South Pointe Beach.

According to police, Castaneda and his younger sister were swimming when they were pulled out by the current.

Castaneda managed to help his sister to safety, but he was unable to escape the powerful waters himself. Attempts by nearby Good Samaritans to reach him were unsuccessful.

The family announced on social media that a memorial service for Castaneda will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at South Pointe Beach.

Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the discovery of Castaneda's remains.

