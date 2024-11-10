Miami Beach officials search for missing swimmer

MIAMI – Miami Beach Police said they responded to South Pointe Park Pier around 6 p.m. after reports of two swimmers in distress.

A female juvenile was pulled out of the water, reportedly, but the other swimmer is still missing.

The search was temporarily suspended on Saturday night but drones were still in the area, according to police.

Witness video shows a number of crews on scene searching the area Saturday night.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue plan to continue searching Sunday.